Sri Lanka cardinal laments attacks on peaceful protestors

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has condemned attacks on peaceful anti-government protestors in Sri Lanka.



“We are amazed that the police, with full knowledge of the government, did not act properly to stop the clashes,” the prelate said. “We express our opposition to the prime minister.”



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa subsequently resigned. A group of religious leaders, including two Colombo auxiliary bishops, met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the prime minister’s younger brother, and called on him to resign as well.

