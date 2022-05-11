Catholic World News

John Paul I’s teaching echoed ‘faith of the apostles,’ Pope Francis writes

May 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Franciss has written an Italian-language preface to a volume that gathers the texts and documents of the brief pontificate of Venerable John Paul I (1978).



Pope Francis wrote that his predecessor “found a way to show us that the only treasure is faith, the simple faith of the apostles.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

