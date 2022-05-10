Catholic World News

Confirmed: papal trip to Lebanon postponed

May 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Confirming earlier reports, the Lebanese government has announced that a visit by Pope Francis, scheduled for June 12-13, has been postponed because of the Pontiff’s health problems.



The Pope has been suffering from severe knee pain, which has dramatically curtailed his movements. He plans to have injections which may relieve the symptoms.



Lebanese officials said that they expect to reschedule the papal visit in the near future, pending an improvement in the Pope’s health.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

