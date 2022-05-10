Catholic World News

700 leaders of women’s religious institutes call sisters to renewal, transformation, and inclusivity

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The International Union of Superiors General have concluded a five-day meeting devoted to “Embracing Vulnerability on the Synodal Journey.”



“I commit myself to live vulnerable synodality through service as a leader, animating it within the community, together with the people of God,” the superiors-general pledged in their concluding “commitment statement.”

