Synodality and vulnerability: theme of meeting of 700 leaders of women’s religious institutes

April 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on UISG

CWN Editor's Note: The International Union of Superiors General is holding a five-day meeting devoted to “Embracing Vulnerability on the Synodal Journey.”



“We truly hope to experience a privileged space for listening, of searching together with the Holy Spirit,” said Sister Jolanta Kafka, the Union’s president. “We will dialogue about how we are contributing to the synodal process in the Church, how we can encourage profound listening in a synodal style and how to enter into a dynamic of communitarian discernment as Church, acknowledging vulnerability as a typically human characteristic.”

