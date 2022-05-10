Catholic World News

Cardinal reaffirms support for EU, calls on EU to accept Ukraine as member state

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 9, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg, the president of COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU), issued a statement entitled “Faithfulness to European Values.”



“The Catholic Church, its successive Popes since Pius XII, the European Bishops, religious orders, and many Christian movements of laity have never stopped to wholeheartedly embrace the process of European unification and its underlying values,” he said. “Expressing sometimes reservations on isolated policy matters issues cannot change this.”



The prelate also called on the EU to accept Ukraine’s request for membership: “On 28 February, the Ukrainian government has applied for EU membership. This request deserves a positive and realistic response.”

