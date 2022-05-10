Catholic World News

Pope: Pray for peace, which is never obtained with weapons

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Right now, many members of the faithful are gathered around the image of Mary venerated in the Shrine of Pompei, to pray the Supplication that sprang from the heart of Blessed Bartolo Longo,” Pope Francis said on May 8. “Kneeling in spirit before the image of the Virgin, I entrust to her the ardent desire for peace of the many people in various parts of the world who suffer the senseless calamity of war.”



“In particular, I present the sufferings and tears of the Ukrainian people to the Holy Virgin,” he continued. “Before the madness of war, please, let us continue to pray the Rosary for peace each day. And let us pray for the leaders of nations, so that they might not lose the ‘pulse of the people’ who want peace and who know well that weapons never achieve it, never.”

