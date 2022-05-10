Catholic World News

Nun martyred in 1990 beatified in Peru

May 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sister María Agustina Rivas Lopez (1920-1990), who was executed by members of the Maoist Shining Path organization, was beatified on May 7. Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras presided at the ceremony.



“Known as Aguchita, she was a woman religious of the Congregation of our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd killed in hatred of the faith,” Pope Francis said the following day. “While aware she was risking her life, this heroic missionary always remained near the poor, especially indigenous women and peasants, witnessing to the Gospel of justice and peace. May her example spark the desire in everyone to serve Christ faithfully and courageously.”

