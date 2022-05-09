Catholic World News

Maronite bishops demand peaceful election conditions

May 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Lebanese general election will take place May 15.



The Associated Press reported that “more than 70% of the country’s 6 million inhabitants, including 1 million Syrian refugees, now live in poverty as a result of the [economic] crisis, which was described by the World Bank as one the world’s worst since the 1850s.”

