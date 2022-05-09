Catholic World News

10 priests from Baoding’s underground church disappear in the hands of police

May 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The underground Catholic community of Baoding, a city of 11 million in Hebei Province (map), “is one of the oldest and most numerous in the Church in China,” according to the report. At least 10 priests there have disappeared this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!