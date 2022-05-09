Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin extends Vatican’s Covid vaccine mandate

May 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language decree dated May 6, the Holy See’s Secretary of State extended the Vatican’s Covid restrictions until the end of the month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!