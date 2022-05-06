Catholic World News

Christian witness impossible without ecumenism, Pope argues

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis underlined the priority of ecumenism in a May 6 address to the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity, saying that “one cannot cannot think of journeying on the path of faith without the company of brothers and sisters from other Churches of ecclesial communities.”



“Alone, never,” the Pope continued. “We cannot do it.”



In his remarks the Pope suggested that the Covid lockdown had helped to “strengthen and renew relations among Christians,” by reminding people of their fragility.



Pope Francis also spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying that the violence “cannot fail to challenge the conscience of every Christian and every Church.”

