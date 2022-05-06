Catholic World News

Russian Catholic prelate keeps hoping for peace

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, who heads the Mother of God Archdiocese in Moscow, has said that he continues to hope and pray for a negotiated peace in Ukraine. He said that his hope is based on the belief that “the other is never an enemy,” and therefore “it is always worth seeking dialogue to solve problems.”

