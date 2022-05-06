Catholic World News

Jesuits suspend prominent Chilean priest pending abuse investigation

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The accusations against Father [Felipe] Berríos shocked Chile, where the Jesuit has become a voice for the poor and excluded, including many migrants suffering discrimination,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

