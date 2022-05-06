Catholic World News

Priest in Nigeria released 40 days after abduction

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Felix Zakari Fidson was abducted in Kaduna State (map), where the jihadist terrorist group Boko Haram has been active.

