Catholic is only candidate in Hong Kong chief executive election

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: John Lee, Hong Kong’s former Secretary of Security and a Catholic layman, has been sanctioned by the US government and banned from YouTube for his role in eroding civil liberties in Hong Kong.

