Catholic World News

Brazil’s bishops call for urgent change of course

May 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Five months before general elections, Brazil’s bishops called for “great and urgent changes,” as “the current situation is very serious. Brazil is not doing well.”



Lamenting violence and ecological damage, the bishops added, “The liberalization and promotion of mining in indigenous and other areas, flexibility of gun ownership and carrying, the legalization of gambling, the increase in femicide and the marginalization of the poor do not contribute to the civilization of love and violate universal brotherhood.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!