Pope Francis merges 4 foundations into new Vatican hospitality body
May 06, 2022
In an Italian-language chirograph, Pope Francis has merged the Domus Sanctae Marthae, Domus Romana Sacerdotalis, Domus Internationalis Paulus VI, and Casa San Benedetto foundations.
