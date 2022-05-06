Pope Francis merges 4 foundations into new Vatican hospitality body

Catholic World News

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language chirograph, Pope Francis has merged the Domus Sanctae Marthae, Domus Romana Sacerdotalis, Domus Internationalis Paulus VI, and Casa San Benedetto foundations.

