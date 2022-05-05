Catholic World News

Abuse allegations against former Capuchin provincial found ‘unsubstantiated’ after independent review

May 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An abuse allegation against Father Michael Scully, a former regional provincial minister for the Capuchin Franciscan order, has been found to be “unsubstantiated,” the Archdiocese of Kansas City (KS) said in a statement.

