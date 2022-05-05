Catholic World News

Catholic News Service to cease domestic operations at year’s end

May 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic News Service is the US bishops’ news agency; its New York and Washington bureaus will close, resulting in the layoff of 21 employees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!