Catholic World News

USCCB: Pray, fast for reversal of Roe v. Wade

May 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “The leak related to the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reminds us of the urgent need for prayer and action at this pivotal moment in our country,” Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee, said following the Politico report on a draft Supreme Court abortion decision.



“As we await the Court’s decision, we urge everyone to intensify their prayer and fasting that the final decision of the Court will bring about the reversal of Roe and Casey,” the prelate added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!