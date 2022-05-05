Catholic World News

Pope asks religious orders to act with ‘great prudence and shrewdness’ in selling property

May 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a Vatican conference on the cultural heritage of religious orders, Pope Francis wrote that “the disposal of heritage is a particularly sensitive and complex issue, which can attract misleading interests on the part of unscrupulous individuals and be a cause of scandal for the faithful: hence the need to act with great prudence and shrewdness and also to create institutional structures to accompany communities that are less well equipped.”

