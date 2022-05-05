Pope sends ‘terrible moral signal’ to dictators, Wall Street Journal says in editorial
May 05, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the Pope’s papal comment that “NATO’s barking at Russia’s door” had prompted Putin to “react badly and unleash the conflict,” the Wall Street Journal editorialized that “since the invasion, Francis has called for an end to the war and criticized the violence, but he hasn’t directly called out Russia for starting the conflict. Now that he finally speaks, he blames NATO for accepting members that want to avoid being invaded by Russia. What a terrible moral signal to send to dictators.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
In a moment of moral clarity, Pope Francis makes the right call regarding national defense and the propagation of war by proxy.