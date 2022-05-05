Catholic World News

Pope sends ‘terrible moral signal’ to dictators, Wall Street Journal says in editorial

May 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the Pope’s papal comment that “NATO’s barking at Russia’s door” had prompted Putin to “react badly and unleash the conflict,” the Wall Street Journal editorialized that “since the invasion, Francis has called for an end to the war and criticized the violence, but he hasn’t directly called out Russia for starting the conflict. Now that he finally speaks, he blames NATO for accepting members that want to avoid being invaded by Russia. What a terrible moral signal to send to dictators.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.