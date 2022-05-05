Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Church scolds Pope Francis after ‘Putin’s altar boy’ remark

May 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to comments made by Pope Francis in a newspaper interview, the Moscow Patriarchate said that “Pope Francis chose an incorrect tone.”



“Such statements are unlikely to contribute to the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches, which is especially necessary at the present time,” the Patriarchate added.

