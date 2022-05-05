Catholic World News

Orban told Pope that Russia plans to end war on May 9; US officials skeptical

May 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two weeks after his Vatican meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Pope Francis revealed in an interview that Orban told him that Russia plans to end the war on May 9, which Russia commemorates as Victory Day.

