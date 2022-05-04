Catholic World News

Pope says use, possession of nuclear weapons is ‘inconceivable’

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on May 4 with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Pope Francis argued for the elimination of all nuclear weapons.



Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office, said that the Pope had “talked about nuclear weapons and about how their use and possession is inconceivable.”

