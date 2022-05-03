Catholic World News

Vatican clears German Cardinal Woelki of wrongdoing on abuse study

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has cleared Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of charges that he violated canon law in his handling of a study of abuse in the Cologne archdiocese.



The Vatican’s finding, following an investigation of the Cologne study, comes after Cardinal Woelki’s announcement in March that he had submitted his resignation. The cardinal—who had been heavily criticized for his handling of the abuse issue—had taken a leave of absence from active ministry, then resigned immediately upon returning to office.



Cardinal Woelki, who is 65, has been a leading critic of the “Synodal Path” undertaken by the German episcopal conference. He has received little support from his fellow German bishops during the past year.

