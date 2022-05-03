Catholic World News

Irish couple will choose jail over paying fine for traveling to attend Mass during lockdown

May 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Sunday World (Ireland)

CWN Editor's Note: On Palm Sunday in 2021, Jim and Ann Ryan, in violation of lockdown restrictions, traveled 40 miles to Mass in order to thank God for a medical healing. Refusing to pay the $315 fine and facing the prospect of jail time. the Ryans “have become an unlikely poster couple advocating for religious freedom in the Republic of Ireland,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

