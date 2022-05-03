Catholic World News

Risking jail and church ire, some Russian Orthodox priests condemn Ukraine conflict

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “If I’m within the Church but censoring myself as I speak, if I’m silent about a sin being a sin, and about bloodshed being unacceptable, then I will just gradually, without noticing, stop being a pastor,” said Father Ioann Burdin, 50, a Russian Orthodox priest who has been fined for speaking out against the war.

