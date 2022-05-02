Catholic World News

Pope encourages Slovakian pilgrims to promote peace through charity

May 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 30, Pope Francis received 2,500 Slovak pilgrims, including Church and government leaders.



“It was a great pleasure for me to see how the Church in Slovakia lives the richness of the diversity of rites and traditions, like a bridge uniting the West and the Christian East,” the Pope said in his address, as he recalled his visit to Slovakia last September.

