Catholic World News

Nuncio: papal trip to Kyiv unlikely

May 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on La Nuova Padania (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, said that Russia’s decision to bomb Kyiv during a visit by the UN secretary-general renders a papal trip there unlikely.



Archbishop Kulbokas said that it is possible that the Pope might instead visit “places of suffering” within Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!