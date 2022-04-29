Catholic World News

Family is asset to society, Pope tells Pontifical Academy

April 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At an April 29 meeting with members of the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences, Pope Francis stressed the importance of the family as a “relational asset.”



The family, the Pope explained, should be recognized as an asset to society, not merely because the family supports its individual members, but more importantly because “it is a relational bond of perfection.”



The family, the Pope said, is a model for the acceptance of “frail or disabled members.” He called for support of “family-friendly social, economic, and cultural policies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!