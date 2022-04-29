Catholic World News

Scotland’s bishops, Church of Scotland release ‘Declaration of Friendship’

April 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Scotland’s bishops and the leader of the Church of Scotland have agreed to a Declaration of Friendship. The declaration awaits formal approval by the Church of Scotland’s general assembly.



Founded by John Knox in 1560, the Church of Scotland (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) is historically Calvinist in theology and Presbyterian in polity.



“We recognize the hurt and the harm that our forebears did to each other in times past, and we repent and ask forgiveness of one other,” the signatories said. “We also recognize that, even in more recent times, much could have been said between us more kindly, written more magnanimously, and done more charitably, to promote pardon and healing and friendship among Christians in our land.”

