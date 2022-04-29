Action Alert!
Hindu nationalists in Karnataka oppose Bible classes in Christian school

April 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map) is 84% Hindu, 13% Muslim, and 2% Christian.

