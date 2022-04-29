Catholic World News

Mexican Church leaders blame State for violence against women

April 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “The State has a high degree of responsibility, since it has failed in education – which is the basis for a country to have a healthy social structure – in guaranteeing security to its citizens and in guaranteeing justice to the victims,” the Mexico City archdiocese said following the murder of a young woman, in a nation where “an average of more than 18 women go missing every day.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!