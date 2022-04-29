Catholic World News

Supreme Court justices seem to side with football coach over postgame prayers

April 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops filed an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief on behalf of Joseph Kennedy, a former football coach at a Washington public school. In 2021, a federal appellate court ruled that his post-game prayers on the football field violated the First Amendment; the Supreme Court heard the case earlier this week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!