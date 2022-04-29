Catholic World News
Italian children should not automatically receive their father’s surname, court rules
April 29, 2022
» Continue to this story on NPR
CWN Editor's Note: The Constitutional Court of Italy has ruled that the practice of children automatically receiving their father’s last name is “discriminatory and harmful.”
“In the wake of the principle of equality and in the interest of the child, both parents must be able to share the choice on his surname, which constitutes fundamental element of personal identity,” the court ruled.
