Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes stricter environmental regulations on infrastructure projects

April 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to restore stricter environmental regulations on infrastructure projects. In 2020, the Trump administration scaled back the regulations.



Citing Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical Laudato si’ , Archbishop Coakley said that the Biden administration’s decision “is an opportunity to design infrastructure projects that promote authentic human development and stewardship of creation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!