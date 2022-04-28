Catholic World News

Pro-life activists urge prosecution of DC abortionist

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-life activists who obtained the remains of unborn children aborted at a clinic in Washington, DC, have called for investigation of the abortionist, citing evidence that the babies were born alive and left to die, in violation of the law.



The Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAUU) obtained the remains of 115 aborted children, which had been in waste containers outside a clinic at which Dr. Cesare Santangelo practiced late-term abortions.



Prosecutors in Washington have shown little interest in the case—except to question whether the PAUU violated laws in obtaining the human remains.

