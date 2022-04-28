Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals discusses environment, poverty, women

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals—which was formed to advise Pope Francis on reform of the Roman Curia—met this week for the first time since the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium was released, to discuss other issues.



A statement released by the Vatican press office on April 28 indicated that the group had spoken about “peace, health, poverty, fragile political situations, and pastoral problems of the local churches.” The cardinals also discussed climate change and the role of women in the Church, the release said. Finally, the group spoke about the implementation of Praedicate Evangelium.



Pope Francis, who has usually attended all meetings of the Council of Cardinals, was not present at the April 27 session, having cancelled all appointments on doctors’ orders. The Vatican has said that the Pope was resting because of pain in his knee, which made movement difficult.

