Tennessee bishop said assault claim was ‘boundary issue’ for seminarian to whom he gave thousand

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville downplayed “assault allegations against [a] seminarian while giving him thousands of dollars in cash, furnishing him with expensive electronics, and paying his cell phone bill,” The Pillar reported.

