Catholic World News

Be bridges for peace, Pope Francis urges US Hispanic ministry congress

April 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to the 6th National Leadership Congress on Hispanic Ministry.



“I invite you to reflect on the need to be Christians who transform the structure and who can create bridges in all sectors of society, illuminating thought, so that it may lead to actions that can bring peace and unity at all levels, starting from our families and communities,” the Pope said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!