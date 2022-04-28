Catholic World News

US commission names 15 ‘egregious’ violators of religious freedom

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The governments of 15 nations—Afghanistan, Burma, China, Eritrea, India, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Vietnam—engage in, or tolerate, “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations” of religious freedom, according to the 2022 annual report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

