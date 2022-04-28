Catholic World News

Priest, 3 others sentenced in shooting of bishop in South Sudan

April 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2021, prior to his episcopal ordination, Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare of Rumbek, South Sudan, was shot in both legs.



“Though sad for what has happened and the resulting suffering, we pray that truth may bring conversion and healing,” Bishop Carlassare said following the verdict. “As a Church, we look forward with hope during this Easter time and remember Jesus’ call for forgiveness.”

