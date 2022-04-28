Catholic World News

Cardinal Carlos Amigo Vallejo, advocate for interreligious dialogue, dies at 87

April 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Ordained to the priesthood in 1960, Cardinal Carlos Amigo Vallejo, OFM, was Archbishop of Tanger, Morocco (1974-82) and Archbishop of Seville, Spain (1982-2009). He was created a cardinal in 2003.



With the prelate’s passing, there are now 209 members of the College of Cardinals, 117 of whom are eligible to vote in a papal election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!