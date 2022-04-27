Catholic World News

Pope Francis ends automatic dismissal of religious-order priests for abuse

April 27, 2022

Less than a year after he strengthened the Code of Canon Law’s section on crimes, Pope Francis has issued an apostolic constitution motu proprio (on his own initiative) that alters the wording of one of the canons.

As a result of the alteration, religious-order priests who sexually abuse minors and vulnerable persons will no longer be automatically dismissed from their religious institutes.

In addition, religious-order priests who “force someone to perform or submit to sexual acts” will no longer be automatically dismissed from their religious institutes.

Canon 695 §1, as promulgated in 2021, stated:

A member must be dismissed for the delicts mentioned in cann. 1397, 1398, and 1395, unless in the delicts mentioned in can. 1395, §2, the superior decides that dismissal is not completely necessary and that correction of the member, restitution of justice, and reparation of scandal can be resolved sufficiently in another way.

As a result of the Pope’s apostolic letter Recognitum Librum VI, dated April 26, Canon 695 §1 now states:

Can. 695 §1. A member must be dismissed for the delicts mentioned in cann. 1395, 1397, and 1398, unless in the delicts mentioned in can. 1395, §2-3 and 1398, §1, the superior decides that dismissal is not completely necessary and that correction of the member, restitution of justice, and reparation of scandal can be resolved sufficiently in another way.

The two canonical crimes that no longer entail automatic dismissal from religious institutes are the crimes cited in Canon 1395§3 and Canon 1398§1.

Canon 1395§3 refers to “a cleric who by force, threats or abuse of his authority commits an offence against the sixth commandment of the Decalogue or forces someone to perform or submit to sexual acts.” Canon 1398§1 refers to a cleric who “commits an offence against the sixth commandment of the Decalogue with a minor or with a person who habitually has an imperfect use of reason or with one to whom the law recognizes equal protection.”

In ending the automatic dismissal from religious institutes of religious-order clerics who commit rape or sexually abuse minors, Pope Francis left unchanged the provisions of the Code that address the separate question of whether they should be dismissed from the clerical state.

Under the Code, diocesan clerics who commit these canonical crimes, as well as religious-order clerics who commit these crimes, are “to be punished with just penalties, not excluding dismissal from the clerical state if the case so warrants.”

