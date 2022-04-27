Catholic World News

Pope to Missionaries of Mercy: Show the face of God’s boundless mercy to all

April 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On April 25, Pope Francis received a group of Missionaries of Mercy—priests who, since the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy (2015-16), have been granted the faculties to absolve sins reserved to the Apostolic See (Canons 1367, 1370, 1378, 1382, 1388).



“Here then is the exhortation I leave you: always have the blanket of mercy at hand, to envelop with its warmth all those who approach you to be forgiven; offer consolation to those who are sad and lonely; be generous like Ruth, because only in this way will the Lord recognize you as his faithful ministers,” the Pope said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

