Catholic World News

Missionaries evangelize with a heartfelt smile, Pope tells young people

April 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not forget these three verbs: arise from your sedentary life, care for your brothers and sisters, and bear witness to the Gospel of joy,” Pope Francis said to participants in a youth missionary conference organized by the Italian bishops’ Missio Foundation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

