New Archbishop of Paris appointed

April 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Lille to become the next Archbishop of Paris.



The new archbishop replaces Archbishop Michel Aupetit, who resigned last November amid reports that he had been involved in an improper relationship with a woman. Although Archbishop Aupetit denied any impropriety, saying that his relationship with the woman was a friendship, he acknowledged that had “managed the situation badly.” Even after accepting the archbishop’s resignation, Pope Francis decried the “gossip” that had undermined his ministry.



Archbishop Ulrich, who is 70, was ordained a priest of Dijon in 1979, and appointed Archbishop of Chambéry in 2000. He became Archbishop of Lille in 2008.

