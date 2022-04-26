Catholic World News

God’s mercy gives joy, grants forgiveness, and offers comfort, Pope preaches

April 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday), Pope Francis preached the homily at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.



As was the case during the Easter Vigil, the Pontiff, who suffers from a painful knee condition, did not celebrate the Mass, but instead preached while sitting down. The principal celebrant on Divine Mercy Sunday was Archbishop Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization.

